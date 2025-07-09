Muradnagar rape victim’s medical exam conducted after 12 days

Medical examination of the Muradnagar rape victim was finally conducted yesterday 12 days after the incident.

The test was conducted at the Forensic Department of Cumilla Medical College Hospital yesterday afternoon, said Ruhul Amin, a sub-inspector of Muradnagar Police Station and also investigation officer of the case.

Asked about the delay, SI Ruhul said, "The victim was brought to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for forensic examination on the afternoon of Saturday, June 28. However, before the examination began, she changed her mind and informed the attending doctor that she did not consent to the procedure."

"As a result, the test could not be conducted at that time. Yesterday, she voluntarily gave her consent, and the test was subsequently performed," the official added.

On June 26, the survivor was raped by one Fajar Ali, and a video of the incident was also recorded and later circulated on social media.

She later filed two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act. Police later arrested Fajar and three others.

In one of the cases, Fajar's younger brother, Shahporan, was named the prime accused and sent to jail by the court. Police have sought a 10-day remand for him, and the hearing is scheduled to be held today at a local court in Cumilla.

Court Police Inspector Sadekur Rahman said to The Daily Star, four other accused -- Sumon, Ramzan, Arif, and Onik -- were interrogated during the three-day remand. Though Ramzan and Sumon initially agreed to provide confessional statements under Section 164, later they retracted their statements before the court yesterday.

Further legal action will be taken in this regard, police said.