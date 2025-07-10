Muradnagar rape: journalist sued for 'falsely' identifying accused as BNP leader

A local journalist in Muradnagar, Cumilla, has been sued by a BNP leader for "falsely" referring to Fazor Ali -- the prime accused in a recent rape case -- as a BNP leader in a news report.

The accused journalist, Mahbub Alam alias Arif, serves as the Muradnagar upazila correspondent for the daily Manabkantha.

On Monday, Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, joint convener of the Muradnagar upazila unit of the BNP, filed a defamation case with Cumilla's Senior Judicial Magistrate Court No 11 . The matter came to public attention yesterday.

Taking the case into cognisance, the court has summoned Mahbub Alam to appear before it on August 18.

According to the case statement, on June 27, a rape incident occurred in Muradnagar, and the accused, Fazor Ali, was referred to as a BNP leader in a Facebook post on "Muradnagar Live TV", allegedly operated by Mahbub Alam.

The plaintiff claims the identification is "completely false, fabricated, and politically motivated", asserting that neither Fazor Ali nor his family has any affiliation with the BNP.

The complaint alleges, "By publishing such false information, the accused has tarnished the image and reputation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and caused financial and social harm amounting to BDT 1,000 crore."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Kamal Uddin said, "To identify someone as a political leader, they must hold an official position. Fazor Ali is not even a primary member of the BNP. In fact, his father has confirmed in a media interview that he is associated with the Awami League."

In response, journalist Mahbub Alam defended his reporting, saying it was based on credible local sources. "Locals currently identify Fazor Ali as a BNP leader. I reported based on multiple testimonies from residents," he said.

He also added, "On December 14, 2024, Fazor Ali was present at the inauguration of the Ramchandrapur South Union BNP office alongside senior BNP leaders. I have evidence to support this."