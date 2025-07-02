Muradnagar rape: Hounded by media, survivor forced to leave father’s home

The survivor of the June 26 Muradnagar rape left her father's home yesterday following relentless harassment by media workers and YouTubers.

"The family is no longer at the house," confirmed Zahidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Muradnagar Police Station. "Since the incident, people from different backgrounds had been visiting the house every day. The woman's life became unbearable due to constant pressure to give interviews to media workers and YouTubers. Amid this distress, she chose to leave."

On June 26, the survivor was raped by one Fajar Ali, and a video of hers was also recorded and later circulated on social media.

She later filed two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act. Police later arrested Fajar and three others.

Muradnagar resident Abdur Rob Member said the woman left yesterday afternoon with her two children, saying she was returning to her husband's home. Law enforcers assisted with her relocation at her request.

Her parents and other family members also vacated the house later in the day. None of them could be reached over the phone for comments.

According to police, crowds gathered daily at the home, invading her privacy. "Many ignored legal guidelines and published videos revealing her face, causing her further distress."

Inspector Md Sadekur Rahman of Cumilla Court Police told Prothom Alo that a seven-day remand prayer was submitted yesterday for the four currently in jail in connection with the cases.

Judge Mominul Haque of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Court has scheduled the remand hearing for Thursday.

Sadekur added that the mobile phones of the arrestees have been seized and will be sent to the Criminal Investigation Department's lab for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, rights groups have called for the immediate recording of the survivor's statement before an executive magistrate under Section 22 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, along with the formation of a medical board.

OC Zahidur said recording her statement under Section 22 was not required as she is the complainant. "If any directive comes from higher authorities regarding a medical board, we will comply."