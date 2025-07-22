Muradnagar rape: HC summons SP for not submitting compliance report

The SP has been directed to appear before court on August 12

The High Court today summoned the superintendent of police (SP) of Cumilla, Mohammad Nazir Ahmed Khan, directing him to appear before the court on August 12 for not properly submitting the compliance report regarding its order to ensure safety and security of the victim in the recent Muradnagar rape case.

The bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur issued the summon order during hearing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mir AKM Nurun Noby seeking necessary directives.

The SP of Cumilla was directed to submit the compliance report through swearing an affidavit before the HC on July 14, but he did not do so.

The court then extended the order for the SP to submit the compliance report twice, Mir AKM Nurun Noby told The Daily Star.

He said the video, audio and pictures of the incident and victim were removed from social media.

Deputy Attorney General Mohammed Shafiqur Rahman told this correspondent that he earlier communicated the HC order to Cumilla SP Nazir Ahmed Khan.

"The SP sent a report to me through WhatsApp. I placed the report before the High Court, but the court was not convinced with the WhatsApp report. The court also asked him (SP) to appear before it in person on August 12," he said.

On June 29, the HC bench ordered the SP of Cumilla to ensure the safety and security of the victim of the rape incident at Muradnagar and asked the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the video, audio and pictures of the incident and victim from all social media and online within 24 hours.

According to the case statement, the woman was raped at knifepoint in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar upazila. She had gone to visit her father's house in the middle of June this year.

In response to the writ petition, the court asked the SP to submit a report after complying with the directive before in 15 days.

At the same time, the HC issued a rule asking the respondents why their failure to prevent disclosure of the victim's identity, video and audio on the social media should not be declared illegal.

It also fixed July 14 for further hearing and passing order on this issue.

Other than the Cumilla SP, officials concerned with the government, including secretaries, the inspector general of police, and the chairman of BTRC have also been made respondents to the rule.