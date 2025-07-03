Muradnagar rape: Four placed on three-day remand

A Cumilla court today granted a three-day remand for four individuals accused in connection with the rape and video circulation incident in Muradnagar.

Judge Mominul Haque of the Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order after a remand hearing earlier in the day.

Md Sadekur Rahman, inspector of the Cumilla court, said police had sought a seven-day remand for each of the four accused.

However, the court approved a three-day remand under two cases—filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act.

According to case details, on June 26, the victim was raped by one Fajar Ali, and a video of hers was also recorded and later circulated on social media.

The victim subsequently filed two cases under the aforementioned laws.

Police later arrested Fajar and three others in connection with the incident.