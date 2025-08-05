Muradnagar Killings: Police came but it was too late

Says survivor; alleges Adviser Asif’s father backing killers; adviser denies allegations

A woman, whose mother and two siblings were beaten and stabbed to death in Cumilla on July 3, yesterday alleged that the father of Adviser Asif Mahmud was backing the killers.

"After losing my mother, brother and sister, we have nothing left. Please don't make us suffer more. We want to survive. Please let us survive," Ruma Akhter told reporters at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka yesterday.

Ruma suffered stab injuries and required 44 stitches, while her sister Taspiya Jonaki, brother Md Russel, and their mother Roksana Akter Rubi were beaten and hacked to death in broad daylight in Karoi Bari village under Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.

Police claimed that a mob killed them over their alleged involvement in drug dealing.

Ruma's sister Rikta Akhter, who was also injured in the attack, filed a case with Bangra Bazar Police Station, accusing 33 named and 25 unnamed individuals.

At the press conference, Ruma said the criminals were now threatening them. "On the day of the killings, we sought police help by dialling 999 multiple times. But police did not respond. They came to the spot after the killings," she said.

She said rivalry between her family and some of their neighbours began after they started constructing a building.

Local union parishad chairman Shimul Billah wanted the job, but her family declined.

She claimed Shimul used his aides to extort money from them and threatened to kill them when they refused.

Ruma said her mother had contested the union parishad chairman election twice. "As my mother was a supporter of the BNP, she was not allowed to win," she said, adding that her rivals, out of jealousy, implicated her in a false drug case.

She alleged that money changed hands the night before the killings and that Shimul was involved.

Ruma claimed Shimul was backed by Md Billal Hossain, father of Adviser Asif Mahmud. That is why Shimul has not been arrested, she said.

Billal Hossain could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. He did not respond to text messages either.

Contacted last night, Asif Mahmud refuted the allegations and termed them politically motivated. He said Ruma had earlier stated that the murder was planned at the house of an upazila BNP leader.

The adviser also claimed he has evidence that a member of Ruma's family had earlier said some local BNP activists had pressured them to include his (Asif's) and his father's names in the case.

Referring to Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir's allegation that Asif Mahmud had established a "mafia-style rule" in Muradnagar, the adviser said the statement was "politically motivated."

Asif said that though he is an adviser, his family has no political affiliation.

"I would urge you to visit Muradnagar and talk to the locals to find out who is establishing mafia rule there," he said.

Earlier, Nasir, after visiting 13 BNP leaders and activists in Cumilla jail, told reporters, "While positive politics exists across the country, it is absent in Muradnagar. Those who led the anti-fascist protests in July last year and had faced imprisonment multiple times before that have been sent to jail after August 5 at the behest of Asif Mahmud."

"Thirteen leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have been imprisoned, but not a single activist of the fascist Awami League from Muradnagar is in jail," he added.

[Our correspondent from Cumilla contributed to the report]