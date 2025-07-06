Muradnagar in Cumilla: 8 held over triple murder, case filed

Law enforcers yesterday arrested eight persons in a case filed over the brutal murder of three members of a family in Cumilla’s Muradnagar.

According to a press release issued by Rab-11, the elite force conducted drives in different locations and arrested four accused from Dhaka's Banasree area, and two others from Cumilla.

The arrestees are: Bachchu Mia, 55; Robiul Awal, 55; Atiqur Rahman, 42; Md Bayez Master, 43; Dulal, 45; and Akash, 24. All of them are residents of Karoi Bari village in Muradnagar upazila.

During the drives, four mobile phones and a flashlight were recovered from the arrestees, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commander of Rab-11.

The arrestees will be handed over to Bangra Bazar Police Station for further legal proceedings, the Rab official added.

Earlier yesterday, a special team led by the army conducted an overnight raid and arrested Sabir Ahmed and Nazim Uddin Babul from Akubpur area of Muradnagar in connection with the murder.

Roksana Akter Rubi, her daughter Taspiya Jonaki, and son Russel -- were hacked to death in broad daylight in the village of Karoi Bari at around 9:00am on July 3. Roksana's two other daughters -- Rikta and Ruma, were also injured in the incident.

Rikta yesterday filed a murder case with Bangra Bazar Police Station, accusing 33 named and 25 unnamed individuals, said Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the station.