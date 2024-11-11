Muntaha murder: Four arrestees placed on 5-day remand

A Sylhet court this afternoon placed four arrestees in a five-day remand each in connection with the murder of six-year-old Muntaha Akter Jarin.

Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Kazi Md Abu Jaher Badal issued the remand order upon an appeal from the police, said Md Abdul Awal, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat Police Station.

The accused include Aliajan Bibi, 55, her daughter Shamima Begum Marjia, 25, Islam Uddin, 40, and Nazma Begum, 35. All are residents of Bhararifoud village in Sylhet's Kanaighat Upazila.

The arrests were made yesterday after Muntaha's body was discovered in a pond near her home. She had been missing since November 3, and her remains were found buried in the pond's muddy waters early yesterday, prompting an investigation and subsequent arrests.

Muntaha's father, Shamim Ahmed, alleged that Marjia, a neighbour and former tutor of Muntaha, had been dismissed from her role about four months ago due to reported misconduct. He claimed that Marjia also had a history of taking Muntaha's belongings, which caused tension between the families.

"Considering their financial situation, we even helped build their house by raising funds from others. This is how they repaid us -- by killing my innocent daughter," Shamim said.

Police sources said preliminary questioning of the suspects, particularly Marjia and her mother, revealed possible motives rooted in this prior discord.

"We are continuing our investigation. We have sought remand for the suspects to get to the root of this crime," said OC Abdul.

Muntaha went missing on November 3, shortly after returning home with her father from a religious program. Her family initially filed a missing persons report with Kanaighat Police Station. Two days later, they lodged an abduction case.

On Saturday night, police detained Marjia based on suspicion. That same night, Marjia reportedly provided crucial information regarding Muntaha's murder and the body's concealment.

While local residents searched the area, they discovered that Marjia's mother, Aliajan, had attempted to move the body from a ditch to a pond around 4:00am yesterday. Locals apprehended her during the act, leading to further inquiries.