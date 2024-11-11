Muntaha murder: 4 arrestees remanded

A Sylhet court yesterday afternoon placed four arrestees on a five-day remand each in connection with the murder of six-year-old Muntaha Akter Jarin.

Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Kazi Md Abu Jaher Badal issued the order. The accused include Aliajan Bibi, 55, her daughter Shamima Begum Marjia, 25, Islam Uddin, 40, and Nazma Begum, 35.

They were arrested on Sunday after Muntaha's body was discovered in a pond near her home.

She had been missing since November 3, and her remains were found buried in the pond, prompting an investigation and subsequent arrests.