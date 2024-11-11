Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 04:34 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Muntaha murder: 4 arrestees remanded

Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:21 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 04:34 AM
Muntaha Akhter Jarin missing case
Photo: Collected

A Sylhet court yesterday afternoon placed four arrestees on a five-day remand each in connection with the murder of six-year-old Muntaha Akter Jarin.

Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Kazi Md Abu Jaher Badal issued the order. The accused include Aliajan Bibi, 55, her daughter Shamima Begum Marjia, 25, Islam Uddin, 40, and Nazma Begum, 35.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were arrested on Sunday after Muntaha's body was discovered in a pond near her home.

She had been missing since November 3, and her remains were found buried in the pond, prompting an investigation and subsequent arrests.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

এপ্রিলের মধ্যে পোশাক শ্রমিকদের নতুন মজুরি নির্ধারণের বিষয়ে সিদ্ধান্ত

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের মধ্যস্থতায় আলোচনার পর মজুরি নিয়ে শ্রমিক ও কারখানা মালিকরা ঐকমত্যে পৌঁছায়।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশের মানুষ ভোটাধিকার প্রয়োগের অপেক্ষা করছে: আমীর খসরু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে