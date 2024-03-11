Municipalities, Unions: 21 hurt in post-polls violence in 3 districts

At least 21 people, including two police personnel, were injured in post-polls violence in three districts yesterday and on Saturday night.

Twelve of them were hurt as the supporters of mayor-elect of Barguna's Amtali municipality and the defeated candidate clashed yesterday.

The condition of four is critical and they were admitted to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. The rest were undergoing treatment at the local upazila health complex.

Md Matiar Rahman won the polls held on Saturday, defeating his rival Nazmul Ahsan Khan.

Witnesses said the men of the candidates came face to face and attacked each other in Locha area around 8:00am.

On information, police brought the situation under control. No case was filed till filing of the report in the evening, said Kazi Shakhyat Hossain Tapu, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station.

In Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, seven people were injured yesterday in a clash between the supporters of a member-elect of Char Aralia Union Parishad and a defeated member candidate.

Police said member aspirant Harun Mollah won Saturday's polls and his rival Noab Miah lost.

Over the polls results, their supporters clashed at Purbo Bottoli Khamarpara around 11:30am.

On information, police pacified the situation. Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incidents, said Safayet Hossain Palash, OC of Raipura Police Station.

In another incident, two police personnel were hurt in an attack by the supporters of defeated chairman candidate in by-polls to Sanmania Union Parishad in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.

The injured are constables Bipra Das and Mahmudul Hasan of Detective Branch. They were undergoing treatment at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Police said that after announcement of results of Saturday's polls, the followers of defeated chairman candidate Abdul Haque attacked police near Charsanmania High School centre around 7:00pm, injuring the two cops.

Contacted, Abdul Haque claimed that some agitating people got locked in a clash with police.

OC Abu Bakar Miah of Kapasia Police Station said a case was filed accusing 10 named and some unnamed people in connection with the attack.

In another development, a case was filed yesterday over a clash that left a man dead and another bullet injured in Narayanganj's Sonargaon.

The clash took place between the men of two candidates centring the Pirojpur Union Parishad by-election on Saturday evening.

The deceased is Hridoy Bhuiyan, 24, of Dudhgata village.

His brother lodged the case against 21 people, including a member-elect, and 150 unnamed people, said Md Kamruzzaman, OC of Sonargaon Police Station.

[Our correspondents in Patuakhali, Narsingdi, Gazipur, and Narayanganj contributed to this report.]