Mugging of journalist: 4 cops withdrawn over inaction

Police negligence sparks outrage; 3 arrested

A journalist was mugged in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Thursday night, where muggers attacked him with a machete and took his phone and wallet. The incident sparked public outrage after police initially showed negligence in responding to his complaint.

Amid the backlash, police later recovered the stolen phone and arrested three suspects -- Yusuf, 26, Siam, 23, and Jahurul, 22.

Four policemen were withdrawn yesterday from duty for mishandling the case and failing to take immediate action, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They are Sub-Inspector Jasim Uddin, Assistant Sub-Inspector Anarul, and constables Majedur Rahman and Md Nurunnabi.

The incident came to light after Ahmad Wadud, a journalist at a Bengali daily, rushed to Mohammadpur Police Station, located just a few minutes from the crime scene.

In a Facebook post detailing the ordeal, Wadud described how he and his wife were returning home late Thursday night, around 11:00pm when a group of muggers attacked him with a machete and fled with his phone and wallet. His wife was not mugged, as she had been walking slightly behind.

According to Wadud, the initial response from the police was dismissive. When he reported the incident to Officer-in-Charge Ali Iftekhar Hasan, the OC reportedly showed him his inexpensive phone and remarked, "Even I, as the OC, use a cheap phone. If you carry such expensive devices, of course, you'll get mugged," Wadud wrote.

Wadud also described how he was belittled by Sub-Inspector Jasim for having his shirt button open, which had come undone during the assault. When Wadud asked to file a written complaint, he was told there was no one to take it. When he offered to write it himself, he was reluctantly handed a blank sheet but refused a pen despite several lying on the desk.

Eventually, Wadud managed to submit his complaint and was asked to contact ASI Anarul, who was reportedly at a nearby location. Despite repeated pleas to accompany him to the scene -- just a short walk away -- SI Jasim refused, saying, "Only Anarul handles that area. You should just leave."

Wadud later managed to reach ASI Anarul at a local bus stand. The officer eventually agreed to visit the crime scene, but by the time they arrived -- almost 40 minutes after the attack -- the suspects were still there.

Wadud identified them from a distance, but ASI Anarul did not approach. Instead, he stood with his hands on his waist as the suspects noticed them and casually walked away. Wadud expressed disbelief and frustration at the officer's inaction, he wrote.

The incident triggered outrage on social media, with many netizens slamming the OC's insensitive remarks and the police's lacklustre response.

OC Iftekhar did not receive phone calls.

Contacted, Md Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division, told The Daily Star that a one-member probe committee, led by Alamgir Kabir, additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Zone), has been formed to investigate the allegations against the OC.

"He has been asked to submit the report as soon as possible," the DC said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Bangladesh Police expressed regret over the incident and the subsequent inaction of the police.

Meanwhile, a group of locals in Mohammdpur staged a demonstration in front of the police station, demanding the removal of the OC.

Police station sources said that the protestors arrived around 5:00pm and demonstrated there for an hour.