MP Azim's daughter to visit Kolkata July 3 for DNA test

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, is scheduled to travel to Kolkata on July 3 along with family members and DB investigators. She will provide DNA samples to match against recovered meat and bones from a septic tank and canal in Kolkata.

The results aim to confirm whether the remains belong to her father, MP Azim, who was allegedly murdered in a New Town flat in Kolkata.

Abdur Rouf, the lawmaker's personal assistant, said they are now waiting for the government's final approval for the trip. A source within DB has also confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, the relief and social welfare affairs secretary of the Jhenaidah Awami League, was shifted to Jhenaidah prison from Keraniganj central jail today following a court order.

Babu has allegedly used his mobile phone to communicate and exchange photos with the suspected killer of Azim.

He later disposed of three mobile phones used in communication to destroy evidence, claimed DB.

He has been shifted to Jhenaidah prison as drives will be conducted with him to recover the discarded phones, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house for a night. He left the following day, saying that he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.

Besides Babu, detectives also arrested four other accused for their alleged involvement with the killing. They are Mintu, general secretary of Jhenaidah AL, Amanullah, suspected coordinator of the killing mission, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman.