MP Azim Murder: Yet another investigator transferred

Two officers supervising the ongoing investigation into the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar have been transferred.

Deputy Commissioner of DB, Abdul Ahad, a supervising officer, was yesterday transferred to Pabna as the superintendent of police there. He was in the DB team that had gone to India for the probe.

On June 2, Shahidur Rahman Ripon, additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was transferred to Barishal. He was in Nepal for the investigation at the time.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DMP, told The Daily Star that there was no pressure on police after they arrested two Jhenaidah AL leaders in connection with Azim murder.

On June 12, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen told reporters after meeting Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan that she heard a vested quarter was trying to get some of the arrestees out of jail.

On June 16, Saidul Karim Mintu, the general secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League, who allegedly told the assailants that they would get the blood money, was sent to jail before his eight-day remand was complete.

Mintu was placed on an eight-day remand, but the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, sent him to court within three days.

He did not make a confessional statement and maintained that he was not involved in the murder.

Asked why Mintu was taken to jail before the remand period was over, DB chief Harun said, "No law has been violated. It is the investigating officers' discretion. If officers believe there is nothing more to learn from a suspect, they can take the person to a court and the court can send them to jail.

"Had there been any pressure, we would not be able to accomplish so much. The home minister repeatedly said that there was no external pressure. He has instructed us to investigate impartially. No innocent person will be harassed."

Aktaruzzaman, the man who allegedly planned the murder, and several others have not been arrested yet, he said.

As the US and India have an extradition treaty, the authorities have requested Indian police to bring Aktaruzzaman back from the US.

Besides, the Interpol was contacted over the matter, and detectives have talked to the US Embassy in Dhaka, he added.

"The investigation is at a concluding stage. We have arrested many. We have got some names. We are trying to arrest them to conclude the case fast," he added.

Asked whether Doreen was going to Kolkata to give DNA samples, Harun said, "Indian police through the embassy requested Doreen to go to India. We spoke to her. It seems she has been suffering from a fever for a few days."

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12. On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.