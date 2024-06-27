MP Azim murder: Two suspects placed on remand

A Dhaka court today placed two arrestees -- Faisal Ali Sahaji alias Shaji and Mustafizur Rahman Fakir -- on six-day remands in a case filed over the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after Md Mahfuzur Rahman, an assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand appeal.

In the prayer, the IO said Faisal used chloroform to make Azim lose consciousness and Mustafizur later stripped him and tied him to a chair.

Moreover, Amanullah alias Shimul gave a confessional statement before a magistrate where he involved the two with the murder, and so they need to be remanded to identify the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences, he said.

No lawyers stood on behalf of the accused.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate passed the order.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday said Faisal and Mustafiz were arrested in Khagrachhari where they had been masquerading as devotees at a remote Kali Temple for 23 days.

They introduced themselves in Khagrachhari as Palash Roy and Shimul Roy. They were among the seven people present in the Kolkata flat where Azim was killed in May, he also said yesterday.

On May 19, they came back to Bangladesh from Kolkata after the murder and contacted Aktaruzzaman, who planned the murder.

Slain lawmaker Azim went to Kolkata on May 12, and on May 22, India and Bangladesh police said he was murdered.