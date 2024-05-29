MP Azim Murder: Take steps to stop media briefings on sub-judice cases

Legal notice served to govt

A Supreme Court lawyer today served a legal notice on the authorities concerned of the government, asking them to stop talking on sub-judice cases in light with a High Court directive.

The notice was served on following the killing of Jhenaidah-4 constituency's lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir sent the legal notice to the senior secretary at the public security division of the home ministry, inspector general of police and commissioner of Dhaka metropolitan police for taking necessary measures to this effect.

The legal notice said the widespread and unchecked publicity of the killing of MP Azim has created a sensation among people.

The news on the killing is dominating the electronic, print and social media despite a joint investigation by Bangladesh and India police is going on.

He said authorities are giving answers in front of the media which are being broadcasted by social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok besides mainstream media triggering confusion among people.

Shishir Manir, in his notice, remined the authorities that the High Court had earlier directed the authorities concerned not speak to media about the updates of cases under investigations citing human rights issues among others.

"We must remember that until and unless an accused is found guilty on the basis of evidence at the end of a trial in a court of law, it cannot be conclusively said that he is the real criminal or that the crime was committed by him. It is not appropriate to present an arrested person before the media in such a manner that his or her dignity and honour are lost," the advocate said in his notice.

"It is not appropriate to present any statement to the media about the arrested person or the investigation process of the case, which creates controversy or question in the public mind about the impartiality of the investigation," the HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim (now a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court) said in a judgement in 2019.

Lawyer Shishir Manir said in the legal notice that if the media does not stop broadcasting the statements about the case under investigation, in line with the HC verdict, a writ petition will be filed with this court seeking necessary directives.