MP Azim murder: Remand prayer for Jhenaidah AL leader dismissed

A Dhaka court today dismissed a five-day remand prayer for Jhenaidah Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu alias Gas Babu in connection with the suspected murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in India.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Akhtaruzzaman, however, ordered law enforcers to send the accused to Jhenaidah District Jail within 10 working days.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman, investigation officer of the case, was asked to run a drive in presence of a first-class magistrate to recover the mobile phone that Kamal allegedly used to communicate with Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan on WhatsApp after the suspected killing of the MP in Kolkata.

The court passed the order after Mahfuzur, also senior assistant commissioner of the Detective Branch of Police, produced the accused with a five-day fresh remand prayer.

Accused Kamal, relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah AL, was taken into custody on June 7 from Jhenaidah's Adarshapara area for his alleged involvement in the killing of Azim. After two days, he was placed on a seven-day remand.

On June 14, he admitted to communicating with Amanullah through WhatsApp on May 16, a day after Amanullah returned to Bangladesh from Kolkata.

Azim went to the Indian state on May 12. Police of both countries believe that he was killed 10 days later in a flat in Kolkata's New Town.