MP Azim Murder: Political feud now comes into focus

Not only gold smuggling, political rivalry may have also been a key reason behind the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, investigators have said.

Two top leaders of Jhenaidah Awami League, Saidul Karim Mintu, the general secretary, and Kamal Ahmed Babu, the welfare affairs secretary, have been arrested. The former is currently on an eight-day remand while the latter is in jail after confessing to his role in the murder.

Referring to Babu's confessional statement made on Friday, investigators say that both AL leaders promised to pay the assailants.

Mintu desired to replace Azim as the lawmaker, they added.

After India and Bangladesh police on May 22 said Azim had been killed, Babu and Mintu visited the slain lawmaker's house and offered condolences to the grieving family members, they said.

The announcement of his death came 10 days after Azim went to Kolkata and remained traceless for over a week.

Besides, Azim made an enemy of his partner Aktaruzzaman by demanding a bigger cut from their gold smuggling racket, they said.

Amanullah, the main hitman hired by Aktaruzzaman, is a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party. In his confessional statement made on June 5, Amanullah said his party decided to kill him 26 years ago because of his involvement in smuggling and land grabbing.

Investigators said they are verifying the claims.

Tanvir Bhuiyan, who assisted the killing under Amanullah's command, mentioned in his confession that the lawmaker travelled to Kolkata after he was told that the business conflicts would be solved there.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan recently said, "We never said Azim was killed over gold smuggling. We have always been saying that the MP's constituency is a crime-prone area. We must know what happened there. We are investigating, we will tell you everything after the probe is done."

Intelligence officials say the puzzle can only be solved after Aktaruzzaman, believed to be in the US, is caught.

Bangladesh's National Central Bureau of the Police Headquarters sent a letter requesting Interpol to issue a red notice for Aktaruzzaman, said its Assistant Inspector General Ali Haider Chowdhury.

"Interpol has yet to respond. Considering the importance of the matter, we are trying again and again," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Investigators hope that India can bring the key suspect back by using its extradition treaty with the US. The probe will be incomplete otherwise, they said.

Habibur Rahman, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, yesterday said, "There is no interference in the investigation. We are investigating independently."