Crime & Justice
Wed May 29, 2024 01:52 AM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 01:55 AM

Crime & Justice

MP Azim murder: Main associate of Shimul Bhuiyan arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the main associate of Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the prime suspect in the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, from Jashore last night.

The arrestee, Saiful Alam alias Saiful Member, a former leader of the Purba Bangla Communist Party, was arrested around 10:00pm in Jashore's Chachara area with 960 grammes of explosives, Rupon Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the DB in Jashore, told the newspaper last night.

Saiful was the prime accused in a case filed over the murder of Prof Uday Sangkar of Jashore in October last year, he said, adding that since the murder, Saiful had fled to India. He returned to the country on May 23.

MP Azim's body parts recovered
Although he was arrested for the murder of Prof Uday Sangkar, he might have a link to the murder of MP Azim as he was in India during the time. Besides, Shimul Bhuiyan was also there, the DB official said.

"We have informed Dhaka regarding his arrest," Rupon said, adding that the DB in Dhaka can interrogate him in this regard after showing him arrested.

Apart from Prof Uday Sangkar's murder, Saiful is also wanted in two other murder cases, the DB official added.

