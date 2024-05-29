MP Azim Murder: Killers followed MP to Kolkata 3 times this year

Killers closely tracked and trailed MP Anwarul Azim Anar oh his three visits to Kolkata this year, police sources said.

Azim visited Kolkata three times between January and May, Dhaka Metropolitan Police DB and West Bengal CID sources said.

The CID officers are trying to find out if the visits to Kolkata in January and May by the MP and those involved in the killing are part of their gold business dealings or a part of a plot of the killing.

On January 19, Azim went to Kolkata and the alleged mastermind of the killing Akhtaruzzaman alias Shaheen reached the city a day earlier. Another accused Shimul Bhuiyan alias Amanullah Aman, who allegedly executed the murder plot, had also gone to Kolkata on the same day. Two days later, Celesty Rahman, now in DMP custody, reached Kolkata.

Azim returned to Bangladesh on January 24 while Akhtaruzzaman and Celesty on January 30. Akhtaruzzaman returned to Kolkata on March 16, two days before Azim who came on March 18.

Bangladesh police reported another woman had accompanied Celesty during her travel to and from India, but her identity was not immediately available.

As part of its probe into Azim's murder, the visiting team of DMP visited a shopping mall in New Town yesterday to ascertain if the knives and cleavers used to dismember Azim's body were procured from there.

West Bengal CID sources said the DB team from Dhaka, after interrogating arrested butcher Jihad Howladar, suspected the knives were locally procured by accused Shimul Bhuiyan alias Amanullah Aman, who DMP has detained.