MP Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL leader placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Jhenaidah Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu alias Gas Babu on a seven-day remand in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Megedi Hasan passed the order after Md Mahfuzur Rahman, senior assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced Kamal, who is relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah AL, before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Kamal is a cousin of Aktaruzzaman Shahin, one of the masterminds behind the murder. After his return to Bangladesh, Aktaruzzaman had conversation with Kamal over WhatsApp.

During his confessional statement of accused Shimul Bhuiyan he mentioned Kamal's involvement in the killing of MP Azim, the police officer said in the remand prayer.

Moreover, Kamal had communication with three other accused who were earlier arrested in connection with the murder. So, Kamal needs to be remanded to gather vital clues about the killing, the police officer added.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their client was implicated in the case for harassment.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed the accused on a seven-day remand for quizzing about the incident.

On June 7, detectives picked up Kamal from the Adarshapara area in Jhenaidah in connection with the case.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and spent the night at a friend's house. He left the next day saying he had a doctor's appointment.

Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town.