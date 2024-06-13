MP Azim murder: Jhenaidah AL leader Mintu placed on remand

A Dhaka court today placed Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on an eight-day remand in a case filed in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Md Mahfuzur Rahman, senior assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police, produced the accused before his court with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the prayer, Mahfuzur, also investigation officer of the case, said that they arrested Mintu based on information gathered from Jhenaidah AL leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu alias Gas Babu, another arrestee, who is now on a seven-day remand.

Police said Mintu had links with other accused of the murder who were arrested earlier. So, he needs to be place on remand to glean more information about others responsible for the murder.

Meanwhile, Shimul Bhuiyan, another accused, gave a confessional statement before a magistrate where he involved Mintu with the murder.

The court granted the remand declining the defence's application, in which it sought bail cancelling the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in a case as part of a conspiracy to harass him.

A DB team detained Mintu from Dhanmondi area of ​​the capital around 4:00pm on June 11. Later, he was taken to the DB office at Minto Road.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and spent the night at a friend's house. He left the next day saying he had a doctor's appointment.

Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town.