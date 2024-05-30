Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 06:11 PM
MP Azim Murder: India pledges full support to Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
MP Azim Murder: Azim made some ‘powerful enemies’
Anwarul Azim Anar

India today said it is extending full support to Bangladesh in investigating the murder of Jhenaidaha 4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

"From our side, the government of India is extending full support to the Bangladesh side in the matter. The law enforcement agencies of India and Bangladesh are coordinating with each other and exchanging information among them on the incident," MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing.

His remarks came in response to a question regarding the details of the killing of the MP.

A three-member team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is now in Kolkata collaborating with West Bengal CID in probing the murder of Azim. Earlier, a team of West Bengal police had visited Dhaka in connection with the matter.

