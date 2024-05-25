MP Azim murder: India mulling extradition of main suspect from US

West Bengal CID today said it was planning to seek the extradition of Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the key suspect in Jhenaidaha-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar killing in Kolkata, under the bilateral treaty with the US.

"Bangladesh does not have any extradition treaty with the US government, but India has. We are planning to extradite Shahin to India because the crime occurred in our state," a senior CID officer said, requesting anonymity.

Shahin, a close friend and business partner of Azim, who holds a US citizenship, is believed to be in New York City.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said his ministry was working with India, Nepal, Interpol, and the US to get to Shahin.

"Of course, we are looking for Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. He is a key suspect and wanted. We have sought help from Indian, Nepal, and US law enforcement agencies to put him on trial," PTI quoted Asaduzzaman Khan as saying.

"We are working on a system to bring Shahin back … We are in touch with all the agencies concerned including the Interpol to ensure justice to our parliamentarian's family. We have already arrested three persons including a woman. Two of them have criminal backgrounds and we are checking the antecedents of the woman," he said.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the home minister said, "We will reveal it soon."

On May 18, Shahin flew to Nepal after Azim's killing and then reportedly went to Dubai before going to New York, West Bengal CID sources said.

On May 11, Azim went to Kolkata for medical treatment and went missing from there on May 13.

According to Indian investigators, Shahin used a Bangladeshi model to lure MP to a posh flat in a residential complex in Kolkata's New Town area and murdered Azim there within 15 minutes of his entering the flat.

On entering the flat, Azim was administered chloroform and he fell unconscious, after which he was smothered to death with a pillow.

Jihad Hawaladar, a butcher from Khulna who was arrested by West Bengal CID yesterday, then peeled Azim's skin and chopped his body parts which were packed in plastic bags for dumping in different places near Kolkata, the investigators said.

Meanwhile, the body of the slain MP has not been found yet.

The West Bengal police continued their efforts to locate body parts of Azim near Bhangar. Drones, under-water cameras, and divers were used to scour some ponds in Polerhat near Bhangar to try and find the body parts, the CID officer said.