MP Azim Murder: His ‘friends’ played a role

Investigators find clues linking aides, their relatives to the gruesome killing

Investigators are now analysing the roles of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar's relatives and friends to find further clues about his gruesome murder in Kolkata.

One suspect is a former leader of Collective Bargaining Agent at a sugar factory in Jhenaidah, who was a close friend of the slain lawmaker, according to a source in a Bangladeshi intelligence agency.

The former CBA leader's identity was not disclosed for the sake of the ongoing investigation.

The same man was also found to be close to Aktaruzzaman, one of the masterminds behind the murder. Both were members of the gold smuggling syndicate along with Azim, the source said.

Law enforcers suspect that in the absence of Aktaruzzaman in Jhenaidah, the ex-CBA leader provided information about Azim's schedule and movements to the killer.

He used to identify himself as a law enforcement agency source, the source said, adding that he was a Jamaat leader, who joined Awami League in 2014 with Azim's help.

Anwarul Azim Anar went to Kolkata on May 12 and spent the night at a friend's house. He left the next day saying he had a doctor's appointment.

Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said the MP was murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town.

Investigators so far found that some of his friends, such as Aktaruzzaman, and their relatives, joined hands in the murder mission.

The suspected coordinator of the murder, Amanullah, who left for the US after the killing, is Aktaruzzaman's brother-in-law, while arrestee Tanvir Bhuiyan, who suffocated the lawmaker with a pillow to the face, is Amanullah's nephew, the source said.

Celesty Rahman, another arrestee, is Aktaruzzaman's girlfriend, and Siam, now believed to be holed up in Nepal, was introduced to Aktaruzzaman by Jihad Howlader, the butcher who dismembered Azim's body.

Meanwhile, a team of the West Bengal CID plans to visit Nepal to search for Siam.

"We're mulling visiting Nepal, where we suspect Siam is hiding. He's an important part of the investigation," a CID officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Siam and Jihad were given the task to dump Azim's body parts, which were recovered on May 28 from a septic tank of the flat in which the murder took place.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of Police, yesterday said they will send an official letter to the Indian authorities to transport the body parts back to Bangladesh.

The three-member DB team, led by Harun, returned to the country yesterday after five days in Kolkata. He said their investigation there was "100 percent successful."

"The Kolkata police recovered the body parts after we gave them the clue. However, we can confirm the identity of the human the flesh after forensic testing," he said after landing in the Dhaka airport.

He added that Azim's friend in Kolkata, Gopal Biswas, gave them a lot of information, which will be used in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, who wants to go to Kolkata to give samples for the forensic test, yesterday told The Daily Star that she was yet to get the Indian visa.