MP Azim Murder: DB chief Harun off to Nepal

Harun Or Rashid, the additional commissioner (detective branch) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), left the country for Nepal today to investigate the murder of Awami League MP Anawarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

A two-member DB team, led by Harun, left the country for Nepal in the morning. Another member of the team is Shahidur Rahman Ripon, the additional deputy commissioner of the DB.

Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Wari division of DB police, confirmed the development to The Daily Star today.

The visit came as it was reported that one of the suspects, Siam Hossain, went into hiding in the South Asian country after the killing mission.

Siam was involved in dumping the body parts of the slain lawmaker with butcher Jihad Howlader, investigation sources said.

A DB source told this newspaper that Siam had been detained in Nepal after Bangladesh police sought assistance for his arrest from Interpol.

Earlier, a three-member DB team led by Harun went to Kolkata to investigate the murder on May 26 and returned home on Thursday.

On Thursday, Harun, in a press briefing, said Bangladesh police had informed Interpol about Akhtaruzzaman (planner and mastermind), a Bangladeshi-origin USA national, and Siam.

"DB is in regular contact with the Bangladesh embassies in the USA and Nepal to bring them back to the country. Besides, India's cooperation has also been sought to bring back Akhtaruzzaman from the United States," he said.

However, there was no official confirmation regarding the arrest or detention of Siam in Nepal.

However, the DB source said that Harun went to Nepal to facilitate the deportation of Siam back to Bangladesh in the murder.