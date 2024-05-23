MP Azim murder: Court fixes July 4 for probe report in abduction case

A Dhaka court today set July 4 for submitting a probe report in a case filed over the abduction of Awami League lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar, who was murdered by what the government says some Bangladeshi men in Kolkata.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order after accepting the first information report (FIR) submitted by police.

Yesterday, Azim's daughter filed the abduction case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station accusing unnamed people.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters the same day that Azim was murdered at a Kolkata flat. Those involved in the killing are all Bangladeshis.

Azim was elected lawmaker in Jhenidah-4 from AL during the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections.