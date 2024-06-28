MP Azim murder: Azim sensed danger, tried to leave flat

Says DB report

Moments after entering the Sanjeeva Gardens flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13, Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar realised that the accused had planned to murder him.

As he tried to leave the flat immediately, accused Foysal Ali Sahazi pulled him from behind and covered his mouth with a handkerchief soaked with chloroform.

The others accused, including Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, then executed the killing.

This was revealed in the investigation progress report submitted to a Dhaka court yesterday in the abduction case filed with Sher-e-Bangladesh Nagar Police Station by the daughter of the MP.

Mafuzur Rahman, senior assistant commissioner of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), filed the report to the court and sought 10-day remand for Foysal and another accused Mostafizur Rahman Fakir. However, the court granted six-day remand.

The two were arrested from Sri Sri Ma Patal Kali Temple in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Foysal received Azim after he was lured out of the Kolkata house of his friend Gopal Biswas. The two boarded a car and went to another place. They changed the car there and Amanullah joined them.

The three then went to the New Town flat, where another accused Celesty Rahman welcomed Azim by opening the door from inside.

Celesty then went to the top floor of the triplex flat. Shimul and the other accuse took Azim to a room, said investigators.

The lawmaker got involved in a scuffle with the accused before falling unconscious from the impact of chloroform exposure. The accused then killed the MP. They stripped the body and tied it to a chair. Subsequently, the body was dismembered.

The investigation progress report said Amanullah and Aktaruzzaman, one of the masterminds of the killing, promised to pay Foysal and Mostafizur a handsome amount for the killing.

The two went to Kolkata from Bangladesh on May 2 and checked into a residential hotel. Mostafizur went to the New Town flat on May 10 and Foysal reached the flat two days later. They stayed there to execute the killing, reads the report.

Law enforcers in India and Bangladesh have so far arrested nine suspects, including seven who directly took part in the killing mission. However, they are yet to recover the weapons used in the murder.

Meanwhile, DB chief Harun Or Rashid, also an additional commissioner of DMP, yesterday said the killers bought a chair from a market in Kolkata for Tk 17,000 and brought chloroform with them.

"Azim's body was tied to that chair. Foysal was involved in these activities. Siam brought the weapons and gave those to Foysal," he told reporters at his office in the capital.

Investigators said they were investigating to determine who benefited financially and politically from the murder. They also said that a few other suspects were under surveillance.

Harun said, "Azim was a popular MP. Aktaruzzaman took him to Kolkata saying they would discuss financial transactions."

He hoped that they would be able to ascertain who benefited financially and politically from the murder.

"We are yet to ascertain a particular motive. We are examining all possible causes, including political and financial factors," said the DB chief.

He said that they will interrogate Foysal and Mostafizur on remand.

"We will interrogate them to know about the motive of the murder. We are not calling in anyone without any reason and we are not harassing innocent people," he added.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house overnight. He left the house the following day saying that he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.