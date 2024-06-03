MP Azim murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against Siam Hossain, a suspect in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, said an official of the court.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Mahfuzur Rahman, senior assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted an application in this regard yesterday.

In the application, the IO said that Siam was earlier arrested in Nepal in connection with the case. If arrest warrant is issued against him, it will be easy to brought Siam back to Bangladesh.

The magistrate today also ordered the police authorities to send a copy of the arrest warrant to Nepal police through interpol.

Siam, hailed from Kutuba village in Bhola's Borhanuddin upazila, went to India via Nepal and returned to the Himalayan country after killing the lawmaker at a Kolkata flat.

Siam assisted hitman Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan in the murder, say investigators.

He was also responsible for disposing of the body parts, they said.

In a letter on May 25, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) informed the assistant inspector general of the Bangladesh Police's National Central Bureau (NCB) about the new findings.

Meanwhile, a special team of West Bengal CID investigating the murder case filed in Kolkata went to Nepal following Siam's arrest. India has an extradition treaty with Nepal, and the West Bengal police want to take Siam into its custody, said sources.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at his friend Gopal Biswas's house for a night. He went out the following day saying that he would visit a doctor. Gopal later received texts from Azim's mobile phone saying that he was going to Delhi and that he did not need to call him.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police confirmed that the lawmaker was murdered.