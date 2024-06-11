MP Azim murder: Another AL leader may be involved

Investigators say after interrogating Jhenaidah ruling party leader Babu

At least one other top leader of Jhenaidah Awami League may have been involved in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar's at a New Town flat in Kolkata, investigators said.

They claimed to have gotten the clue while interrogating Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah AL, who is now on a seven-day police remand.

Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the coordinator of the killing, in his confession had also mentioned the involvement of a top ruling party leader of the district.

Sources in the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Ashraful Alam, mayor of the Kaliganj Municipality, admitted that rival ruling party men, who stood strongly against slain lawmaker Azim during the last election, might have links with the murder.

"Many already started internal campaigns to run for Jhenaidah-4 even though Azim's death has not been officially confirmed," he said.

A source in the investigating agency said they are already making a list of suspected AL leaders, who had communicated with Babu and were against Azim.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat yesterday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Let the investigation finish. Many may be arrested. We don't think much should be said before the investigation [has concluded]."

"We're still saying we're closer to the truth. Once the body is confirmed, we will be able to reveal a lot to you. I've heard the statements of those who committed the murder. They said they dismembered the body. It's not known exactly where they kept it [the body parts]."

About Akhtaruzzaman, one of the masterminds who fled to the US, the home boss said, "You've seen that two cases have been filed. One was filed where the incident took place [Kolkata]. The lawmaker's daughter also filed a case in Dhaka. This incident involves both countries.

"Since it took place in their country [India], it's their responsibility to bring back and imprison their accused. As far as I know, India has an extradition treaty with the United States. In that case, the Indian government may get the benefit.

"We need proof that the recovered body parts belong to Azim. That's why a DNA test has been arranged. If the DNA matches that of his daughter, we can confirm it was Azim."

A law enforcement source said they already have evidence that the body parts, which were recovered on May 28 from the septic tank of the flat where the murder took place, belongs to a human.

Meanwhile, Amanullah and his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan appealed for bail before a Dhaka court, which rejected the pleas.

Besides Babu, three other arrestees in Bangladesh -- Celesty Rahman, Amanullah, and Tanvir Bhuiyan – have made confessional statements and are in jail.

Jihad Howlader and Siam Hossain were arrested by West Bengal CID.