MP Azim Murder: AL leader Mintu assured plotter of blood money

Says DB report to court

Saidul Karim Mintu, general secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League, promised to pay a mastermind of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar murder, says a forwarding report submitted to a court on June 16.

Mintu's involvement was mentioned in the confessional statement of key accused Amanullah, according to the report by Assistant Commissioner (DB) Mahfuzur Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi sent Mintu to jail after receiving the report.

Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, Jhenaidah AL welfare affairs secretary, also told investigators about Mintu's role in the abduction and murder.

Amanullah confessed that Mintu and another key accused Aktaruzzaman talked on WhatsApp in early May about a financial transaction regarding the murder, says the report.

Babu also confessed that he and Amanullah met in person to discuss the same matter and one of them provided the other with photos of the crime scene.

Babu was supposed to collect a part of the assailants' payment from Mintu and pay Amanullah, it adds.

Arrested on June 12, Mintu was later placed on an eight-day remand.

Lawmaker Azim went to Kolkata on May 12. Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said he was murdered at a Kolkata flat.

Of the accused, Amanullah, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman and Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu made confessional statements.

West Bengal CID arrested two suspects named Siam Hossain and Jihad Howlader.