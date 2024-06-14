MP Azim murder: AL leader Babu gives confessional statement to court

Jhenaidah AL leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, an arrested accused in a case filed over the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has given a confessional statement to a Dhaka court today.

Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also the investigation officer of the abduction case, appealed to the court to record the confessional statement, as per court sources.

Following the petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim recorded the statement. The court later sent Babu to jail.

Babu is the relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League (AL).

According to sources, Babu's name came up in the statement of Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the coordinator in the killing, under section 164.

Shimul was contacted by Babu via WhatsApp. After the killing of Azim, the killers took off his clothes and took pictures. The photo was sent to Babu's WhatsApp messenger.

Besides Babu, three other people – Amanullah, Celesty Rahman, and Tanvir Bhuiyan – have given confessional statements in the case so far.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house for a night. He left the following day, saying that he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.