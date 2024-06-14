Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:18 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:35 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

MP Azim murder: AL leader Babu gives confessional statement to court

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:18 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 07:35 PM
MP Anwarul Azim Anar's murder plot
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Jhenaidah AL leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, an arrested accused in a case filed over the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has given a confessional statement to a Dhaka court today.

Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also the investigation officer of the abduction case, appealed to the court to record the confessional statement, as per court sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following the petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim recorded the statement. The court later sent Babu to jail.

Babu is the relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League (AL).

According to sources, Babu's name came up in the statement of Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the coordinator in the killing, under section 164.

Shimul was contacted by Babu via WhatsApp. After the killing of Azim, the killers took off his clothes and took pictures. The photo was sent to Babu's WhatsApp messenger.

Besides Babu, three other people – Amanullah, Celesty Rahman, and Tanvir Bhuiyan – have given confessional statements in the case so far.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house for a night. He left the following day, saying that he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হেলিকপ্টার
|অর্থনীতি

যানজট এড়াতে হেলিকপ্টারে স্বস্তি খুঁজছেন ধনীরা

সংশ্লিষ্টরা বলছেন, বিদেশ থেকে বাংলাদেশে ব্যবসা করতে আসা বিনিয়োগকারী ও ব্যবসায়ীদের প্রায়ই যানজটে পড়তে হয় বলে অনেকে ঢাকার বাইরে যেতে হেলিকপ্টারকেই বেছে নিচ্ছেন।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিনে পণ্যসামগ্রী পোঁছালেও দুরবস্থা কাটেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification