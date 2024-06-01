MP Azim Murder: 3 placed on fresh remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed three accused on a five-day fresh remand in a case filed following the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

The three accused are Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman, and Tanvir Bhuiyan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order after members of Detective Branch of police produced them before the court with an eight-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

On May 24, the three accused were placed on an eight-day remand.

They were arrested in a case field by Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 22.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CID has formed a special team to probe the murder, our correspondent from Delhi reported.

Besides, the search for the MP's body parts continued. "Our search is on in the canal. A few more samples have been collected from the sewage lines of the building where the MP was last seen entering. We are sending them for examination," a CID officer said.

The detectives were also trying to find out more information from his mobile phone's call history.

The West Bengal CID is also examining the CCTV cameras installed along the routes suspected to have been taken by the assailants in disposing of Azim's body parts.