MP Azim murder: 3 accused placed on fresh 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed three accused on a five-day fresh remand in a case filed following the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

The three accused are Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman and Tanvir Bhuiyan.the

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order after members of Detective Branch (DB) of police produced them before the court with an eight-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

On May 24, the three accused were placed on an eight-day remand in the case.

They were arrested in a case field by Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin with the Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 22.