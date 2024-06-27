MP Azim murder: 2 more suspects held in the hills

A team of detectives from Dhaka yesterday arrested two men suspected of being involved in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

Faisal and Mustafiz were arrested in Khagrachari where they had been masquerading as devotees at a remote Kali Temple for 23 days, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They introduced themselves in Khagrachhari as Palash Roy and Shimul Roy, he added.

They were among the seven people present in the Kolkata flat where Azim was killed in May, he said.

Officers learned their whereabouts on Tuesday, and then caught them in a special drive yesterday.

Harun later flew back to the capital with the suspects in a helicopter and landed in Purbachal.

Officers have information that Faisal used chloroform to make Azim's lose consciousness and Mustafiz later stripped him and tied him to a chair, he told reporters.

On May 19, they came back to Bangladesh from Kolkata after the murder and contacted Aktaruzzaman who planned the murder.

"Aktaruzzaman then gave them Tk 30,000. With the money, they went to the remote hilly area," he said.

A total of nine people have been arrested in Bangladesh, India and Nepal in connection with the killings, he said.

Aktaruzzaman is currently in the US, and the authorities are trying to get him extradited.

Harun reiterated that there was "no pressure" on officers regarding the investigation.

"We are only bringing those against whom there is clear evidence under the law. No innocent person will be arrested and no one will get a guilty individual released."

Yesterday morning, detectives in Jhenaidah recovered three phones of Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, the relief and social welfare affairs secretary of the district Awami League.