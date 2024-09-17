Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 09:39 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 10:47 AM

Crime & Justice

Mozammel, Shyamal, Shahriar on 7-day remand in murder cases

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 17, 2024 09:39 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 10:47 AM

A Dhaka court today placed senior Journalists Mozammel Babu and Shyamal Dutta and former president of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir on a seven-day remand in two murder cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the orders after they were produced before the court in the morning with a 10-day remand prayer for them, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Shyamal was placed on remand in a case filed over the death of 31-year-old Mohammad Fazlu in Dhaka's Bhasantek during the mass uprising.

Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained from Mymensingh border
Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained from Mymensingh border

On September 11, Mohammad Sabuj, 42, elder brother of the victim, filed the case with Bhasantek Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 25 journalists and 139 others.

According to the case statements, Fazlu was shot around 7:00pm on August 5 when he was at a rally held to celebrate the fall of Hasina-led government in front of Diganta Filling Station in Bhashantek.

Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, and Shahriar Kabir were put on remand in a case filed with Ramna Model Police Station over the death of domestic help Liza in the Ramna area during quota reform protests on July 18.

Yesterday, Shyamal, and Babu were arrested in Mymensingh, while Shahriar Kabir was arrested from his residence in Banani.

Meanwhile, police sought a five-day remand today for former railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan in a murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station. Sujan was arrested from the city's Shyamoli area yesterday.

journalistShyamal DuttaMozammel BabuShahriar Kabir
