Mountaineer Shayla 'attacked' in Dhanmondi

Bangladeshi mountaineer Shayla Parvin Bithi was allegedly attacked by an unidentified person in Dhanmondi this afternoon.

Bithi filed a complaint with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in this regard, said its officer-in-charge Mozzammel Haque.

In the complaint, Bithi mentioned that she was crossing the Dhanmondi 27 footover bridge located in front of Mother Care Hospital around 2:10pm when all of a sudden, someone attacked her from behind. They grabbed her by her hair and started beating her.

"We are yet to find out the motive behind the attack and identify the perpetrator. We will check CCTV footage. If the allegation is found to be true, legal action will be taken," he added.

After the incident, Bithi went to the Mohammadpur Police Station but was directed to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station since the location of the attack fell under its jurisdiction.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station visited the scene.

Bithi's husband Taimur Faruk Tusher, a journalist, on a Facebook post, said, "Mountaineer and my partner Shayla Bithi's physical injuries are not serious. She was pulled by her hair and punched. The mental trauma is deep. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police have checked the CCTV footage around the spot. A suspect was seen running away. Hopefully the police can arrest him and find out the reason behind this attack."

Bithi climbed the Island Peak of the Himalayas, a 6,160-metre mountain in Nepal in 2022.