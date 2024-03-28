Moulvibazar Electrocution: 8-year-old lone survivor also dies

The eight-year-old girl who lost five of her family members in an electrocution incident in their Moulvibazar home just a day ago, died with burn injuries in Dhaka early yesterday.

Sonia Sultana, a student of class two at Goalbari North Government Primary School in Juri upazila, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 4:00am, her uncle Abdul Aziz said.

She was the lone member of the family to survive.

"I brought the electrocuted child Sonia Sultana to Dhaka from Sylhet for advanced treatment. She died today [Tuesday] around 4:00am. I could not save her."

Her uncle Abdul Aziz said Sonia was first admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet. Doctors there said 25 percent of her body was burnt. She was taken to Dhaka last night for better treatment and died shortly after reaching there, Abdul Aziz said.

In Tuesday's incident in Goalbari village, Sonia's father Foizur Rahman, 52, mother Siri Begum, 45, brother Sayem, 10, and sisters Samia Begum, 16, and Sabina, 13, died of electrocution.

Police said a live electric wire fell on the tin-roofed house of Foizur during a storm around 5:00am. A fire broke out there afterwards.

As the victims were trying to get out, they were electrocuted to death, said police.