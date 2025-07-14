Mother, two minor children murdered in Mymensingh

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two minor children, all with their throats slit, from a house in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh this morning.

The deceased were identified as Moyna Begum, 25, a garment worker and wife of one Rafiquddin, and their daughter Raisa, 4, and son Nirab, 2.

Moyna lived with her children in a rented house in Ward-7 of Bhaluka municipality. This morning, neighbours called police after spotting blood near the house.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke into the house to find the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

"We recovered the three bodies with their throats slit," said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Police Station.

"We are yet to confirm how and when the murders took place. We suspected that the woman's brother-in-law, Nazrul Islam, is behind the murders," he said.

The motive behind the killings remains unclear.