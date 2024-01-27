Mother, two children found dead at home in Khulna

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from their house in Dumuria upazila of Khulna today.

The deceased were identified as Dolly Begum, 32, wife of Mannan Sardar, and her daughter Fatema, 6, and seven-month-old son Omar of Komarpur village under Gutudia Union, reports our Khulna correspondent.

Locals said Dolly's husband Mannan works as a salesman in a private company. He went to Khulna city from home around 8:00am today.

Mannan returned home around 12:30pm and found the house locked. Later, he looked through the window and saw Dolly's body hanging from a ceiling in the room and two children lying on the bed.

After breaking the door open, Mannan with the help of locals immediately took the three to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.

Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, said they recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Quoting locals, the police official said the woman died by suicide after killing her two children due to a "family dispute".

Police suspect the children were strangulated to death as police found wounds on their necks.

"We are looking into the matter," the OC added.