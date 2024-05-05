Mother of two beaten to death

A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband and brother-in-law on Friday night in Gopaldi municipality of Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila.

The deceased Golnahar Begum, 25, was a mother of two children, said police.

Her husband Md Ripon, and brother-in-law Md Arif, went on the run after the incident, said Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station.

According to police and locals, on Friday night, Golnahar was beaten senseless by her husband and brother-in-law during an argument over a trivial matter.

She was pronounced dead on arrival when she was taken to the Araihazar Upazila Health Complex.

The victim's brother, Abdul Haque, said Golnahar got married to Ripon seven years ago and had two children.

He also said his sister was often tortured physically and mentally by her in-laws for dowry.

The victim's body has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy on Saturday morning.

OC Ahsan said a murder case was being filed in this connection.