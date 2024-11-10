Crime & Justice
Mother stabbed dead by son in Dhaka's Uttara

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 12:00 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 12:03 PM

A young man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Dhaka's Uttara area early today.

The deceased was identified as Dinu Begum, 40, wife of Nurul Amin, a day laborer from Mymensingh.

The incident happened around 5:30am at their rented home in Baunia area, said Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Family members rushed Dinu to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead around 6:30am.

The victim's husband said that their son, Jihad, 25, who is unemployed, frequently mistreated his parents and often demanded money. He woke up to his wife's screams this morning and found Jihad attacking her with sharp weapon.

After the incident, Jihad fled the scene.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, police said.

