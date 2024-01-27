Mother, son found dead at home

Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her son from their residence in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna yesterday morning.

They were strangled by the killers sometime between Thursday night and early yesterday, said police.

The deceased -- Laboni Khatun, 35, and her eight-year-old son Md Riyad Hossain -- were residents of Dighulia village.

Laboni's husband, Abdur Rashid, is an expatriate in Malaysia, said local union parishad member Md Nannu Miah.

Laboni, her son, and mother-in-law used to live in the house. The mother-in-law first noticed the bodies inside the house early in the morning, Nannu told The Daily Star.

"Hearing screams, neighbours and locals rushed in and saw the bodies. Then, they informed the police," he said.

"The woman's body was lying on the floor, while the boy's was found hanging," said Md Habibul Islam, assistant superintendent of police in Pabna.

"We are trying to trace the killers," he added.