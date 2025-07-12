Mother issues bomb hoax on Biman flight to stop son’s extramarital trip

A woman issued the fake bomb threat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Dhaka-Kathmandu flight in an attempt to prevent her son from travelling with his extramarital partner.

Rab Director General and Additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman disclosed the information at a press briefing in Karwan Bazar this morning following the detention of three individuals including the woman and her daughter-in-law.

The threat prompted a three-hour security sweep of flight BG-373, which made an emergency landing yesterday. No explosives were found on board.

He said the false alarm was made via an anonymous phone call claiming there was a bomb on the aircraft.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the caller was the mother of a man named Imon. She, along with Imon's wife, made the call following advice from one of Imon's friends, in an attempt to prevent him from flying to Kathmandu with his lover," said the Rab chief.

Rab and army personnel conducted a joint operation at a residence in Uttara, detaining three individuals; Imon's wife Tahmina, his mother, and a man named Imran.

All three are currently in Rab custody for further questioning.