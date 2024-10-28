Mother, daughter raped in Noakhali

Two arrested

A Noakhali court yesterday sent two men to jail on charges of aiding the gang-rape of a woman and her daughter on the night of October 21 in Companiganj, Noakhali.

Police arrested Char Elahi residents Hasan, 36, and Harun, 32, on Saturday night after the mother filed a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, said Inspector Abdus Sultan of Companiganj Police Station.

The other accused in the case are Rashed, Saiful, Raju and Ibrahim.

Police and locals said the woman, her daughter, and grandchild live in a secluded area. Her husband is a lorry driver in Chattogram and her daughter is a single mother.

According to the complaint, the accused men broke into the victim's hut around 11:00pm and two of them dragged her outside and raped her beside a nearby pond and two others raped her daughter in the house as the arrestees stood guard.

The men raped her daughter in turns until 3:00am, and before leaving, they took away the little money the women had in the house and other valuables, adds the complaint.

The men also threatened to kill the women unless they kept mum about what had happened, it adds.

Inspector Abdus told The Daily Star that police were looking for the other suspects.