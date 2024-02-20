Crime & Justice
UNB, Gopalganj
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:28 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Mother, daughter hacked to death

UNB, Gopalganj
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:28 AM

A woman and her SSC examinee daughter were hacked to death in Durgapur village of Gopalganj on Sunday.

The deceased are Beauty Begum, 40, and Lamia, 16.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police said there was a land-related dispute between Lamia's father Tuku and her uncle Harun.

Around 7:30am on Sunday, as Lamia entered Harun's yard he hurled abusive words at her, leading to an altercation between Lamia's mother and him.

At one stage, Harun hacked them with a machete. Locals rescued and took them to a hospital in Sadar upazila where doctors declared them dead.

Sadar Police Station OC Harun-Or-Rashid said they arrested Harun.

The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আদালতের আদেশও ঠেকাতে পারেনি বালুখেকোদের, ‘পাহারায় পুলিশ’
|বাংলাদেশ

আদালতের আদেশও ঠেকাতে পারেনি বালুখেকোদের, ‘পাহারায় পুলিশ’

‘মানুষের শরীর যেমন, নদীর শরীরও তেমনই। এর এক জায়গায় অপরিকল্পিত গর্ত করলে তার প্রভাব পুরো নদীতেই পড়ে। সে ক্ষেত্রে নদীর গতি-প্রকৃতি বদলে দেখা দিতে পারে ভাঙন।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ করলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification