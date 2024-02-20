Mother, daughter hacked to death

A woman and her SSC examinee daughter were hacked to death in Durgapur village of Gopalganj on Sunday.

The deceased are Beauty Begum, 40, and Lamia, 16.

Police said there was a land-related dispute between Lamia's father Tuku and her uncle Harun.

Around 7:30am on Sunday, as Lamia entered Harun's yard he hurled abusive words at her, leading to an altercation between Lamia's mother and him.

At one stage, Harun hacked them with a machete. Locals rescued and took them to a hospital in Sadar upazila where doctors declared them dead.

Sadar Police Station OC Harun-Or-Rashid said they arrested Harun.

The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.