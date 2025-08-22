Crime & Justice
Mother, daughter found dead at home in Khagrachhari

A woman and her daughter have been found dead with their throats slit at their home in a remote area of Ramgarh upazila in Khagrachhari.

The deceased have been identified as Amena Begum, 95, and Rahena Begum, 42.

Police said locals broke into the house at Purbo Bagantila yesterday after noticing an unusual silence. They discovered the bodies on beds in two adjacent rooms.

After being notified, police rushed to the scene.

Md Moin Uddin, acting officer-in-charge of Ramgarh Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

Amena had five sons and two daughters. Two of her sons live abroad.

According to a neighbour, Amena had an ongoing dispute over land with her sons who live in the country.

