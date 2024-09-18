Most RMG units return to normalcy

Labour unrest ebbs; woman killed in clash between garment workers

Workers of Mascot Garments demonstrate blocking Zirabo-Bishmail road in Savar yesterday protesting the death of a colleague who was killed in an attack by workers of an adjacent garment factory. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

Normalcy returned to most factories on the outskirts of Dhaka as labour unrest eased and most workers returned to their factories yesterday.

Garment factories in the Ashulia, Zirabo and Zirani areas have been reopening since Sunday.

Of the 407 garment factories in these areas, 392 were fully open while the rest were shut yesterday, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Workers of these closed factories will not be paid for the period of closure.

Moreover, 10 factories in Ashulia and two in Gazipur were shut after workers left the factories during lunch hours, the BGMEA said.

However, a woman garment factory worker was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between workers of two factories in Zirabo.

The workers' unrest began two weeks ago, demanding arrears and allowances for dinner and attendance.

However, the government and factory owners maintain that "outsiders" are behind the unrest and the local influential groups are using the workers to gain control of the trade of scrapped fabric.

The woman who died yesterday was Rokeya Begum, a 35-year-old mother of two.

Workers of Mascot Group Limited were protesting near their closed factory by the Zirabo-Bishmail road in Zirabo, demanding the authorities reopen it.

At one stage, workers of Radiance Knitwears Ltd and Southern Garments Ltd threw bricks on the protesting workers of Mascot Group for urging them to join the demonstrations.

Rokeya died after she was hit by a brick chip. Twenty injured others were treated at different hospitals.

Harun ur-Rashid, manager of Ashulia Woman and Children's Hospital, told The Daily Star that at least 10 workers were admitted there.

BGMEA later announced that it will give Tk 5 lakh to Rokeya's family.

In another incident, workers of Pearl Garments Company Limited began demonstrating in Palashbari area yesterday morning after the company suspended 75 of their colleagues on charges of harming the factory environment.

Police and army personnel later escorted the protesters away.