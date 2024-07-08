Most of 'missing persons' returned home: CMP

Asking people not to pay heed to rumours, police say they told FB groups not to post reports without legal documents

Chattogram Metropolitan Police today dismissed the claims on social media that a large number of children went missing in Dhaka and Chattogram in a span of two days as rumours.

CMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Mannan said they communicated with Facebook groups in this regard and directed them not to post any missing person report without any legal documents. Apart from that, the CMP official said the group admins have given undertaken to police in this regard.

"We've communicated with the administrators of four Facebook groups. asking them to use general diaries to confirm any posts they make regarding a missing person," he said at a press conference at the Dampara Police Lines, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

CMP organised the event for its new commissioner Md Saiful Islam, who took office as the 32th commissioner.

Since Saturday morning, social media posts claiming that 35 children went missing in Dhaka and Chattogram in the span of 48 hours have gone viral on different Facebook groups, spreading panic among people.

Police, however, dismissed the claims as rumours. They said filing missing diaries is a regular phenomenon, and many children return home after a short while.

CMP Commissioner Md Saiful Islam said, "After taking charge, me and my officers started looking into the issue. Most of the missing persons returned home after a few days. We are now monitoring all the missing GDs centrally."

CMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Mannan said 17 individuals were reported missing from Chattogram. Eleven of them returned home at different times. Additionally, up to six people have reportedly eloped. Police are trying to get them back.

Sources in CMP said the 17 went missing between June 1 and 6. Most of them returned to their guardians or have been found.