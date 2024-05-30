Moslem Uddin’s children used father’s fake name to get NIDs

Home ministry tells EC about convicted Bangabandhu killer, asks for legal action

The home ministry has asked the Election Commission to take legal action against the six children of Moslem Uddin, a convicted killer of Bangabandhu, for using a fake name of their father to obtain NID cards.

Moslem Uddin alias Moslehuddin has been sentenced to death for killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in August 1975 and also for his involvement in the killings of four national leaders at the Dhaka central jail in November 1975.

The home ministry's Public Security Division wrote to the NID wing of the Election Commission Secretariat on May 21, saying that National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre has mentioned the use of fake father's name by the children of Moslem Uddin in their NID cards, passports, and other national databases as a "threat to the security of the state", said home ministry officials.

Citing the letter, they also said that absconding Moslem Uddin was using the fake name "Md Rafiqul Islam Khan".

His five sons and a daughter used the fake name for their national identity cards, the ministry officials said.

The six are Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Mahmudul Islam Khan, Majidul Islam Khan, Md Mohidul Islam Khan, Md Sajidul Islam Khan and Sanaz Khan.

Of them, Shafiqul, Mohidul and Sanaz used their father's fake name to get passports. Mohiudul used it to get his driving licence.

EC Director General (NID wing) Mahbub Alam Talukder yesterday said they received the letter from the Public Security Division.

"We have already formed a probe committee to find out who did this and how," he said.

He said the committee was asked to submit its report as soon as possible.

According to the National Identity Registration Act-2010, a person can be punished with one year in jail or a fine of Tk 20,000 or both for providing false or distorted information or concealing information to get an NID card.

A person can be sentenced to a jail term of up to seven years or fined up to Tk 1,00,000 if that individual forges an NID card or carries a forged one knowingly. If any person helps in forging NID cards, he or she will also face the same punishment.

Media reports said Moslem Uddin might be in Pakistan. The government could not ascertain his whereabouts despite a series of efforts made through diplomatic channels, intelligence agencies and the Interpol.

The government in 2021 cancelled the freedom fighter certificate of Moslem Uddin.