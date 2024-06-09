More courts to be set up to curb loan defaults: minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said necessary measures will be taken for quick disposal of cases pending with the Artha Rin Adalats (Money Loan Courts) to curb defaulted loans.

"In addition to the existing four money loan courts, three more such courts will be established in Dhaka. Besides, two more money loan courts will be established in Chattogram. If necessary, the number of money loan courts will be increased," he said.

The law minister said this in response to questions from journalists after attending the inauguration of the 16th orientation course organised for the joint district and session judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) as chief guest in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Anisul told the inauguration ceremony that the government wants to reduce the amount of defaulted loans, which is known as the enemy of a prosperous economy, to continue the trend of development.

He urged the judges to follow the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system more effectively to settle the debt default cases quickly, saying that they must prevent unnecessary delays at the hearing stage of these cases.

It is necessary to ensure the accountability of banks or other financial institutions regarding the granting of loans and to ensure the liability of the plaintiffs in recovering the loans, he said.

Acting director general of JATI Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman presided over the function where Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also spoke.